Indo-China Border Dispute: Rahul Gandhi fires fresh salvo at Modi govt over 'cowardly actions'

Speaking in Ladakh on Friday, Singh had said that progress has been made in talks with China for a solution to the border standoff in Ladakh. He had however added that he could not guarantee to what extent it would be resolved. The Defence Minister had warned that no power in the world can touch an inch of the country's land.

Singh who is on a two day visit to the area had also reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with the top military brass on Friday. Reportedly, he had asked the armed forces to give a fitting reply to any "misadventure" by Pakistan.

At a high-level meeting, the defence minister had also asked the armed forces to maintain a strict vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.