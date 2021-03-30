Indirectly campaigned from foreign soil: TMC writes to EC demanding action against PM Modi for violating 'code of conduct' during Bangladesh visit

In a yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal's ruling party the Trinamool Congress has demanded to take an action against the PM for misiusing his power during his two days visit to Bangladesh. TMC's prominent leader Derek O' Brien on the behalf of the party has drafted a letter to the Election Commission of India demanding action against the PM for taking BJP MP Santanu Thakur on the trip with him.

In the letter, Derek said, that Santanu who does not hold any official position in the government of India was a part of the visit while no TMC MP or representative from other parties was invited to accompany the PM.

Accusing of misusing the powers, the Derek further in the letter, said Prime Minister has grossly misused his official position to interfere from foreign soil in the election process. The All India Trinamool Congress demands that the EC not only censure him but also take punitive action agaist him so that he does not repeat such misconduct in future.

On Saturday (March 27), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said that PM Modi is violating the code of conduct during his visit to Bangladesh.