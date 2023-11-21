IndiGo Passengers Claim They Were Deboarded As Only 8 Were On Flight, Airline Issues Clarification

Image: IndiGo (Representative)

IndiGo has addressed the accusation that a group of passengers was "tricked" into being removed from a flight due to the airline's reluctance to operate with just eight individuals.

The travelers claim to have been stranded at Bengaluru airport after being disembarked from an IndiGo flight to Chennai on Sunday night. These transit passengers, originally on the Amritsar-Chennai flight (6E 478), contend that ground staff assured them of an alternative flight before instructing them to disembark.

In a statement released today, IndiGo acknowledged that passengers were unable to board their flight due to a "lack of time" and expressed apologies for any inconvenience caused.

"Flight 6E 478 was operating from Amritsar to Chennai via Bengaluru with eight transit passengers on board. Due to the delay of the incoming aircraft from Amritsar, these passengers were unable to board the onward flight to Chennai at the Bengaluru Airport," IndiGo said in its statement.

"IndiGo ground staff made every possible effort to help passengers make the connection but due to lack of time, they were unable to board the aircraft," the airline went on to add.

"IndiGo staff offered the passengers overnight accommodation and booking on the next available flight but certain passengers chose to stay at the airport lounge. We deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers," it further said.

Passengers claimed that they were compelled to spend the night at the airport as there was no available flight to Chennai, and IndiGo did not arrange accommodation for the stranded individuals. Indigo refuted these allegations, stating that specific passengers opted to stay at the airport lounge.