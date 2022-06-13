Indigo airlines transports heart from Vadodara to Mumbai in 2.5 hours

/Representative image | File pic

An Indigo aircraft successfully transported a live organ - a donated heart - from Vadodara to Mumbai under 2.5 hours last week. The live heart was safely transported from the operation theatre in Vadodara to the Global Hospitals in Mumbai in two hours twenty two minutes, which was well within the stipulated limit of three hours for the live organ transfer.

The team from Global Hospitals, Parel, operated in a hospital in Vadodara to harvest the heart, which was then transferred to the hospital in Mumbai for a successful transplant, saving a life.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta congratulated his team for the effort and said his airline appreciates the opportunity to have contributed to saving a life.

"We are honoured to support the team of Global Hospitals in transferring the live organ (heart), on time to the recipient through safe and efficient logistics. Every life is precious, and IndiGo appreciates the opportunity to have contributed to saving one. I would also like to congratulate our airport staff at Vadodara and Mumbai and crew members who contributed to this effort," said IndiGo's CEO.

While, Global Hospitals, in a statement, conveyed its gratitude to Team IndiGo for successfully carrying out the critical transport.

"We take immense pride in partnering with IndiGo for safe, swift, and smooth transfers of organs to Mumbai. The IndiGo team always amazes us with their ever-ready attitude & preparedness to support us at any time of the day at such a short notice. We sincerely thank the team once again and eagerly look forward towards their continuous support forever!" said Anoop Lawrence, Senior GM Operations, Global Hospitals.

Read Also Pooja Hegde calls out IndiGo staffer for rude behaviour; airline apologises