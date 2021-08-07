IndiGo airlines announces one year free travel for Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

IndiGo airlines on Saturday announced free unlimited tickets to Neeraj Chopra for a period of one year after the 23-year-old athelete made history by becoming the first Indian to win gold medal in athletics at Olympic Games when he clinched first position at Tokyo 2020 with a throw of 87.58 metres in the javelin competition.

Ronojoy Dutta, Director & Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and | know all IndiGo employees would be truly honored to welcome you onboard one of our flights. With all humility we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year".



"You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and | am sure you will be a torch bearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj”, he added.

Chopra has also become only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. Chopra now holds gold medals in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and now the Olympics, all at the same time.

Chopra's elusive Olympic gold medal in athletics ends a wait of 100 years for gold in the men's javelin throw final here on Saturday.