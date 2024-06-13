India's Strong Counter To Chinese Provocation: New Delhi All Set To Rename 30 Locations In Tibet, Claims Report

representative image | File

New Delhi: In what seems to be a strong counter attack of India to China's provocation in Arunachal Pradesh, reports suggest that India is planning to rename as many as 30 sites in occupied Tibet. The names will be reportedly inspired by ancient Indian culture and history. This comes as a response to China's repeated provocation in Arunachal Pradesh by renaming some sites in the state by Chinese names. China had reportedly renamed 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh earlier in April. This move was strongly condemned by India.

Within week since PM Narendra Modi resumed his duties as a Prime Minister for the third consecutive term in India, Centre has set the ball rolling for making the country's stand clear amid all provocations on the borders. India's aim is to assert its territorial claims by renaming locations in occupied Tibet by its own names.

List comprises 11 residential areas

As per a report of India Today, "The list comprises 11 residential areas, 12 mountains, four rivers, one lake, one mountain pass, and a piece of land, presented in Chinese characters, Tibetan, and pinyin. China’s previous actions include releasing lists of standardized names for places in Arunachal Pradesh since 2017, with the latest list containing almost as many new names as the three prior combined."

There always have been ups and downs in India-China relations. However the relations were at the lowest in 2020 after a violent clash in Pangong Tso area. Several deliberations and meetings have not been able to put an end to the standoff yet.

EAM Jaishankar's statement on June 11

After taking charge as the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Tuesday, June 11 had outlined distinct approaches to handling relations with China and Pakistan.

He had asserted that India's foreign policy under the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on finding solutions to "border issues" with Beijing and the "years-old cross-border terrorism" with Islamabad.