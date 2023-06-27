'India's Road Network Grows By 59% In Last 9 Years To Become 2nd Largest In The World,' Says Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari | File

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that India’s road network has grown 59 per cent to become the second largest in the world as part of the development work carried out by the government in the last nine years.

India has nearly 64 lakh km of total road network, which is the second largest in the world. India's National Highways network alone stood at 1,45,240 km today compared to 91,287 km in 2013-14, the Road, Transport and Highways Minister said.

He was addressing a conference on '9 Years of the Modi Government' in the national capital.

India's seven world records

"In the last nine years, India made seven world records in the sector. India's road network is the second largest in the world after the US," he said.

The minister further informed that the revenues from tolls rose to ₹ 4,1342 crore from ₹ 4,770 crore in 2013-14. The government aims to increase the toll revenue to ₹ 1,30,000 crore by 2030, Gadkari said. The usage of fastags has helped in reducing the waiting time at the toll plazas to 47 seconds. The government is taking various measures to reduce it further to below 30 seconds, he noted.