India's power crisis: Why is country facing shortage?

India is facing its worst power crisis in over six years in the middle of a heat wave driving the use of air-conditioning and coolers and causing widespread power outages.



Let's take a look as to why India is facing a power crisis?

A surge in air-conditioning demand due to an unrelenting heatwave this year, and an economic recovery due to removal of all Covid-related curbs on industrial activity, pushed power demand to record highs in April.



Millions of Indians are working from home with new hybrid work models adopted since COVID-19 struck in 2020, boosting residential daytime power use. The gap between power supplied and consumed has often been wider at night when solar supplies stop and air conditioning demand surges.



The crisis has pushed India to reverse a policy to slash thermal coal imports to zero, and asked utilities to continue importing for three years.



According to citizen-survey platform LocalCircles, nearly half of its 35,000 respondents from across the country said they faced power outages this month.



Factories in at least three states have been forced shut for hours as authorities struggled to handle demand.

Power generation from coal-fired plants, which account for nearly 75% of India's annual electricity output, is expected to grow 17.6% this year, the highest rate in over a decade.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:14 PM IST