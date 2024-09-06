 'India's Peace Cannot Be Disturbed Under Any Circumstances,' Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Highlighting India's message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', Singh said that India has always advocated for peace but keeping in mind the today's geopolitical situation, India always needs to prepare for war to establish peace in India and world.

Updated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday responded to his earlier statement that "Armed Forces need to be prepared for war". The Defence Minister said that he gave that statement so that India's peace cannot be disturbed under any circumstances.

Statement Of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Speaking to media persons, Rajnath Singh said, "India is the only country in the world that has given the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. India has always advocated for peace and it will always. But today given the geopolitical situation, I told the army that to maintain peace in India and the world, we should always be ready for war. I said so that India's peace is not disturbed under any circumstances."

During his Lucknow visit, Union Minister Rajnath Singh also offered prayers at Khatu Shyam Mandir in the city.

About The Joint Commanders' Conference

On September 5, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the inaugural Joint Commanders' Conference (JCC) in Lucknow, emphasising the need for jointness and integration among the three services for future challenges.

He commended the Armed Forces for their invaluable contribution in safeguarding national interests and advancing the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and appreciated the efforts being undertaken for furthering jointness and integration among the three Services.

In line with the theme of the conference, 'Sashakt aur Surakshit Bharat : Transforming the Armed Forces', Singh stated that India is a peaceloving nation and the Armed Forces need to be prepared for war in order to preserve peace.

He stressed upon the significance of evolving joint military vision and preparing for the type of challenges the country may face in future wars, while emphasising on synergised, swift and proportionate response to provocations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Refers To Ongoing Wars In The World

Referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts and the current situation in Bangladesh, the Defence Minister exhorted the Commanders to analyse these episodes, predict the problems that the country may face in the future, and stay prepared to deal with the "unexpected".

He emphasised on the need of a broader & deeper analysis by the top military leadership in view of the situation along the Northern border and the happenings in neighbouring countries, which are posing a challenge to peace & stability in the region.

