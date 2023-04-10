India's Northern and Central regions at risk of below normal monsoon in 2023: Report

Representative Image | PTI

A private weather forecasting agency has predicted that India will receive "below normal" monsoon rains in 2023 due to El Nino and other factors, stated a report in Mint. Skymet has said that the northern and central regions of the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, are expected to experience a shortage of rainfall during the core monsoon months of July and August.

El Nino impact

According to Skymet's Managing Director, Jatin Singh, the El Nino weather phenomenon will likely be the main cause of weaker monsoons. He said that the southwest monsoon has observed above normal/normal rainfall for the last four consecutive seasons due to Triple-Dip-La Nina.

However, La Nina has now ended, and key oceanic and atmospheric variables are consistent with ENSO-neutral conditions. El Nino is becoming more probable, and its probability of becoming a dominant category during the monsoon is growing large.

Earlier forecast by Skymet

In Skymet's earlier forecast released on January 4, 2023, the agency assessed that the monsoon in 2023 would be sub-par, and they have retained the same forecast now. Skymet's prediction is significant as it can have a direct impact on the agricultural sector, which is a major contributor to India's economy.

The Indian government will likely take necessary measures to minimize the impact of a weak monsoon on the agricultural sector. This includes the distribution of agricultural subsidies, the implementation of drought relief measures, and the promotion of drought-resistant crop varieties. The accuracy of Skymet's forecast will become clearer as the monsoon season approaches.