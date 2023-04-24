India's 'most eligible bachelor' getting married? Check out this wedding invitation featuring Gandhi family | Asianetnews

A wedding invitation with country's 'most eligible bachelor' Rahul Gandhi's smiling face on it suggests that the Congress leader is finally getting married. Or is it?

Well, not yet! But let us get into the details of this wedding invite which has featured a lot of Congress leaders including party President Mallikarjun Kharge on the 2nd page alongside Rahul Gandhi's mother and ex-party chief Sonia Gandhi.

2nd page of the wedding invitation | Asianetnews

The last page of the invite, as you expect, does not feature Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. It is infact dedicated to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamarajar.

Now, the person actually getting married is Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri's daughter Kanchana, who is getting wedded to Vinodh Ranganath.

If you see the wedding invite carefully, on the first page itself, Alagiri’s small photo is there right below that of Rahul Gandhi. The invite, however, looks less like an invite and more of a big fat political affair.