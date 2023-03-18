 India's logs over 800 Covid cases after 126 days; INSACOG data says XBB.1.16 variant reason for spike
PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389, according to Union health ministry data.

With 843 fresh infections, the country's caseload increased to 4.46 crore (4,46,94,349). The death toll rose to 5,30,799 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

According to INSACOG data, 76 samples of COVID-19's XBB.1.16 variant have been found which might be behind the recent rise of cases in India.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand & Kerala report deaths

While Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each, two were reconciled by Kerala.

At 5,839, the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,161 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

