'India's La Tomatina': Video of people smearing each other with cow dung goes viral

The festival is locally known as ‘Goraihabba’, for which people collect cow dung from cattle farmers. It is an annual festival celebrated by people in Gumatapuram, Tamil Nadu. The villagers collect cow-dung from almost 3000 cattle heads in around the village and pile it up near the Beereswarar Temple for the celebration.

People that celebrate the festival believe that the using cow dung on the skin ensures “good health”.

“Cow dung is very natural and has a lot of medicinal benefits. Others might say if we throw cow dung at each other we will get some infections or even some disease. But with the trust of our god Beereshwara, we are playing in the cow dung, so nothing happens to us,” a man identified only as Prabhu says in the video.

Previous recallings about the festival say that initially, the festival was celebrated to satisfy the wishes of a dead shepherd’s spirit.