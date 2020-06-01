India’s highest single-day jump of Covid 8,380 cases

New Delhi: India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India is now the 8th worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,995, while 86,983 people have recovered and 1 patient has migrated, it said. “Thus, around 47.76% patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

In the last 24 hours, 4,614 patients were found cured, the ministry said. Through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, the government is taking several steps along with the states/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. The total confirmed cases includes foreigners. More than 70% of the deaths are due to co-morbidities, the ministry said.

Lockdown 4.0 makes half of total cases

The fourth phase of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which began on May 18, saw 85,974 COVID-19 cases till 8 am on Sunday, which is nearly half of the total coronavirus cases reported in the country so far.

Lockdown 4.0, which ended on May 31 midnight, has accounted for 47.20% of the total coronavirus infection cases, number crunching from the Union Health Ministry data reveals.