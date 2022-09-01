India's first indigenous cervical cancer vaccine to roll out soon; check price, availability here

The CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said that the prices for indigenously produced Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (qHPV) against Cervical Cancer will be approximately Rs 200-400.
Poonawalla speaking about the same said, "We'll announce the price in a few months, it'll be approx Rs 200-400. We will finalise after manufacturing and discussion with the Union government."
Poonawalla further said the vaccine will be available within a few months.
SII and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) are launching the vaccine together. Reportedly, it was set to be launched on September 1. The most awaited vaccine was to be launched by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday.
According to Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of the COVID working group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) said it is an exciting experience to launch a made-in-India vaccine.
"It is very exciting and I must say it makes us very happy that our daughters and granddaughters will now be able to get this much-awaited vaccine."
"It is very effective and prevents cervical cancer because, 85 per cent to 90 per cent cases, cervical cancer is because of this particular virus and this vaccine is against those viruses. So, if we give it to our young children and daughters, they are protected from the infection and consequently probably 30 years later, cancer does not occur," Dr Arora further explained.
"There was a shortage in the global market. Now Indian vaccine has come. So, we will be able to take care of our requirements within our made-in-India vaccine," he said.
