India's finest? This UP airport has bagged ACI's first prize for best services

Lucknow: Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Babatpur in Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bagged first prize in the category of Airport Service Quality (ASQ) by the Airport Council International (ACI).

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Ahmedabad was adjudged the second and Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow bagged the third prize for providing the best airport services in the country. About 22 airports across the country were chosen by the ACI during its survey between January 2020 and December 2020.

On the scale of five, Varanasi Airport got a rating of 4.94 in comparison to its rating of 4.80 in the preceding year. Ahmedabad was close to Varanasi with 4.93 along with Lucknow and Amritsar with the same rating. However, Lucknow and Amritsar with 4.93 ratings were adjudged third and fourth in terms of passengers’ satisfaction.