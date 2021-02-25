India's finest? This UP airport has bagged ACI's first prize for best services

Lucknow: Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Babatpur in Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bagged first prize in the category of Airport Service Quality (ASQ) by the Airport Council International (ACI).
Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Ahmedabad was adjudged the second and Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow bagged the third prize for providing the best airport services in the country. About 22 airports across the country were chosen by the ACI during its survey between January 2020 and December 2020.
On the scale of five, Varanasi Airport got a rating of 4.94 in comparison to its rating of 4.80 in the preceding year. Ahmedabad was close to Varanasi with 4.93 along with Lucknow and Amritsar with the same rating. However, Lucknow and Amritsar with 4.93 ratings were adjudged third and fourth in terms of passengers’ satisfaction.
The ACI conducts this survey every year. Domestic and international air travellers are asked 33 questions which they need to answer by filling a feedback form. Questions are mainly related to facilities at the airport, security, cleanliness, hygiene, cab facility, employees’ behavior, attitude and promptness, parking facility and fee etc
“It is a major achievement and proud moment for all those working at the Airport to stand first in India and 29th rank in the world. We will maintain this position in the coming years too by providing best services to air travellers landing at our Airport” said the Varanasi Airport Director Akashdeep Mathur.
