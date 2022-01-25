'India's EC, poll process a benchmark for other countries,' says PM Modi at BJP's workers meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Election Commission and said that India's electoral process has set a benchmark for various counties.

While interacting with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Modi said: "India is one of the countries where the Election Commission (EC) can issue notices to people and transfer officials. Our EC and electoral process set a benchmark for various countries."

PM Modi's remark on the election commission comes on the same day as India celebrates National Voters Day. He made those remarks while interacting with panna samiti members from Gujarat on audio via the NaMo app.

According to BJP, PM will be interacting with party members all across the country today.

The interaction comes in the run-up to the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, with the Election Commission not allowing physical rallies by political parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:18 PM IST