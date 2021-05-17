India's daily COVID-19 tally fall below 3 lakh: 2.81 lakh new cases, 4,106 fatalities reported in 24 hours

With 2.81 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, India saw the lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases after a gap of 26 days, while the death toll rose to 2,74,390 with 4,106 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
A total of 2,81,386 new cases were reported in a day, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,49,65,463. A total of 2,95,041 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 21.
The active cases have reduced to 35,16,997 comprising 14.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, 31,64,23,658 samples have been tested up to May 16 with 15,73,515 samples being tested on Sunday.
A total of 18,29,26,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the country.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed the COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry over a phone call.
Meanwhile, The Centre on Sunday released guidelines to check the spread of the coronavirus disease in rural areas. It urged states to ensure community-based and primary health centre services to manage the situation while stressing on sensitisation of ground workers on containment, surveillance and use of rapid antigen testing (RAT) for screening, and tele-consultation.
Total cases: 2,49,65,463
Total discharges: 2,11,74,076
Death toll: 2,74,390
Active cases: 35,16,997
Total vaccination: 18,29,26,460