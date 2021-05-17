India's daily COVID-19 tally fall below 3 lakh: 2.81 lakh new cases, 4,106 fatalities reported in 24 hours

With 2.81 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, India saw the lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases after a gap of 26 days, while the death toll rose to 2,74,390 with 4,106 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

A total of 2,81,386 new cases were reported in a day, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,49,65,463. A total of 2,95,041 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 21.

The active cases have reduced to 35,16,997 comprising 14.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 31,64,23,658 samples have been tested up to May 16 with 15,73,515 samples being tested on Sunday.