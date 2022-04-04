India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 1000 after 715 days; 913 new infections reported in last 24 hours

As the declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the country continues, India on Monday reported 913 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days even as the virus tally rose to 4,30,29,044, while the active infection count fell below 13,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Thirteen new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 5,21,358, the ministry data stated.

The active case count comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

India recorded COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for the first time since April 18, 2020 when 991 cases were reported.

A reduction of 416 cases has been recorded in the number of active infections in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.22 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 79.10 crore tests for the detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far, including 3,14,823 in the last 24 hours.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:35 AM IST