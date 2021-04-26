India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 14.19 crore in 100 days: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: Setting a new record, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 14.19 crore on Monday, the union health ministry has stated.

The vaccination drive, which was launched by the central government on January 16, completed its 100 days on Sunday.

According to the health ministry, cumulatively, 14,19,11,223 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,44,954 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Monday.

Eight states - Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra -- account for 58.78 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

Nearly 10 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on Day-100 of the vaccination drive (April 25), 9,95,288 vaccine doses were given. 6,85,944 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 11,984 sessions for the first dose and 3,09,344 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.