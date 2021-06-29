India's COVID-19 tally drops to lowest in 102 days: 37,566 cases and 907 deaths reported in last 24 hours

India's active COVID-19 caseload has now dropped to 5.52 lakh with 37,566 new cases and 907 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. During this time, 56,994 people recovered from the virus. The Tuesday morning update from the Health Ministry takes India's cumulative COVID-19 tally since the pandemic began to 3,03,16,897.

This is the first time in more than three months that the single day case numbers have been below the 40 thousand mark. The death toll which had fallen below the 1,000 mark for the first time in over two and half months on Monday, continued the trend for the second consecutive day. India had earlier become the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases of COVID-19.