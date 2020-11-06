India's Covid-19 tally crosses 84 lakh

NEW DELHI: India on Friday crossed the 84-lakh mark in terms of those tested positive of Covid-19, increasing by 47,638 in a day while the active cases in hospitals are down to 5.21 lakh, which is 6.31% of those infected in the country since March.

The death toll shot up to 1.25 lakh, with 670 persons succumbing to the dreaded disease in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate improved to 92.20% with as many as 54,157 discharged from the hospitals since Thursday.

A total of 77.66 lakh patients have recovered so far. With another 12.21 lakh tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, as many as 11.54 crore people have taken the tests, the Health Ministry said.