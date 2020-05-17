India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 35.08%

With 2234 more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital until Saturday morning, a total of 30,153 persons have been cured giving a recovery rate of 35.08%, a hike of 1.02% over Friday while the death toll rose to 2752 with 103 more deaths in the past 24 hours as against 100 on the previous day.

The percentage of persons found with positive symptoms of the disease remained same at 4% of the total 21.34 lakh tested as 3970 were added in the list of the positives to push up the tally to 85,940. The number of active patients still in the hospitals rose to 53,035 on Saturday as against 51,401 on the previous day.