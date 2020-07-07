India's COVID-19 count crosses 7 lakh mark, death toll rises to 20,160

With 22,252 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday crossed 7 lakh mark and reached 7,19,665.

As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,59,557 active cases in the country while 4,39,948 patients have been cured or discharged. 467 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country due to COVID-19, taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus to 20,160.