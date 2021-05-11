India's COVID-19 case surge continues to slow: 3,29,942 test positive and 3,876 deaths reported in the last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 daily caseload continues to drop, with 3.29 lakh cases being reported on Tuesday morning. While the numbers are still astronomically high when one compares it to the data from the beginning of 2021, it is a far cry from the recent high of more than four lakh cases per day. At the same time, the country recorded a high death toll of 3,876 in the last 24 hours As per the Health Ministry, 3,56,082 people were also discharged.

At the state level, Maharashtra (593150) and Karnataka (571026) have the highest number of active cases, with numerous states having crossed the one lakh mark some time ago. However, it must be noted that while Maharashtra has shown a decline in daily cases, the trend continues to remain otherwise for Karnataka. With today's caseload, the total number of active cases in India has now risen to 37.15 lakh.

At the same time, 17,27,10,066 vaccine doses have been administered till date. Of these, more than 359.36 lakh individuals have taken both doses. While the inoculation drive was expanded at the beginning of this month to include all adults, several states have reported shortages. India is presently using two COVID-19 vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield for inoculation. While Russia's Sputnik V has also been approved for emergency usage, the doses are yet to join the fight against COVID-19.