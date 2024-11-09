India's Cancer Crisis: Experts Project Sharp Rise In New Cases By 2050

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: The cancer burden in India is expected to increase from 141 million new cases in 2022 to 2.69 million by 2050. On the global level, the new cases have been projected to rise from 20 million in 2022 to 35 million in 2050.

The concerning statistics were shared by Dr. Elisabete Weiderpass, director of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, World Health Organization, at the 7th edition of the Apollo Cancer Conclave, organised by Apollo Cancer Centers. The three-day conclave (November 8-10) commenced in Mumbai on Friday.

Over 2,000 oncologists and more than 400 faculty members from top national and international institutions have gathered to focus on the latest innovations, transitioning from traditional cancer treatments to precision oncology.

Structured around seven organ-specific scientific tracks, the conclave features over 100 sessions, along with interactive discussions, panel debates, and workshops. Apollo has also unveiled its new breast cancer care guidelines, expected to redefine management across India.