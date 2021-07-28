India's active COVID-19 tally remains below 4 lakh mark as cases jump in last 24 hours

India's single day COVID-19 tally has risen sharply over the last 24 hours, with an update on Wednesday morning indicating that 43,654 fresh cases and 640 deaths had been reported. At the same time, 41,678 people recovered from the virus.

A day earlier, the Health Ministry update had indicated a significantly lower caseload. On Tuesday, India's active COVID-19 cases dipped below the four lakh mark for the first time in 124 days. And with 29,689 fresh cases being reported, it was also the first time in 132 days that the daily numbers had dipped below the 30,000 mark.