India's active COVID-19 tally drops to lowest in 150 days: 36,571 cases and 540 deaths reported in last 24 hours

India reported 36,571 COVID-19 cases and 540 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per an update from the Health Ministry 36,555 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases have now dropped to 3.63 lakh - the lowest in 150 days. The recovery rate has now increased to 97.54%.



Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 09:42 AM IST