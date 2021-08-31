India's active COVID-19 tally drops marginally: 30,941 cases, 350 deaths reported in last 24 hours

COVID-19 cases in India dropped marginally on Tuesday, even as Kerala continues to lead the charts. 30,941 fresh cases and 350 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, even as Health Ministry data indicated that 36,275 people had recovered. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 3.7 lakh.

At the state level, Kerala now has over two lakh active cases. All other areas continue to remain below the one lakh mark. Since the pandemic began, the southern state has also reported 37,96,317 recoveries and 20,673 deaths. Out of the 30,941 COVID-19 cases and 350 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala saw 19,622 cases and 132 deaths.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:46 AM IST