'Indians have to eradicate religious thinking’: Netizens support BHU Sanskrit professor

As classes at Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Sanskrit faculty remain suspended for the fourteenth straight day over a protest by students over a Muslim professor being appointed to teach Sanskrit, many in the university and social media have now openly started speaking in favour of Professor Firoze Khan.

A section of students of the university came out in support of Khan, even Twitterati supported the BHU professor. One user said, "I strongly support #StandWithFiroze to teach Sanskrit at BHU." While another user said, "#StandWithFiroze all of us Indians have to eradicate this religious thinking."