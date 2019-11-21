'Indians have to eradicate religious thinking’: Netizens support BHU Sanskrit professor

As classes at Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Sanskrit faculty remain suspended for the fourteenth straight day over a protest by students over a Muslim professor being appointed to teach Sanskrit, many in the university and social media have now openly started speaking in favour of Professor Firoze Khan.
A section of students of the university came out in support of Khan, even Twitterati supported the BHU professor. One user said, "I strongly support #StandWithFiroze to teach Sanskrit at BHU." While another user said, "#StandWithFiroze all of us Indians have to eradicate this religious thinking."
Meanwhile, a section BHU students came out openly in support of Firoze Khan for the first time. Holding banners with ‘We are with you Dr Firoze Khan’ written on it, the students marched from the university’s Lanka Gate to Ravidas Gate.
