Indian TV news channel editor resigns after sexual harassment complaint by 2 journalists

"After hearing the complainants and witnesses, the ICC served notice on the respondent. Immediately after the ICC indicated the initiation of a full inquiry, the management sent the respondent on leave for the duration of the inquiry," it said.

"The respondent has since resigned. His resignation has been accepted with immediate effect," it added.

TV9 Network has zero tolerance for sexual harassment or any discrimination at workplace and is committed to providing female employees a safe, sensitive and equal workplace, according to the statement.