Indian student Harjot Singh shot in Ukraine discharged from hospital, seeks Centre's help

Harjot Singh, who was shot multiple times in Ukraine's capital Kyiv last month while fleeing the war-torn country, was on Monday night discharged from the Army hospital in Delhi.

Harjot said his condition is improving but sought the Central government's help for his further treatment.

"The doctor said that my hands and feet will be treated for about a year. My financial condition is not good and my father has retired. I want the government of India to help me with further treatment," ANI quoted him as saying.

Recalling the incident, the Harjot further said, "I just lay there motionless for an hour and a half, so that I was assumed to be dead... I was in tremendous pain and bleeding a lot... I moved a little and I was shot at again, two bullets hit me on my right shoulder." "I regained consciousness on the 2nd (of march) after that... doctors told me that I was lying on the road for 4-5 hours, and then brought to the hospital," he said.

Talking about his plans going forward, Harjot said, "My first priority right now is to recover, because I can think of doing anything else only if I recover... my focus is on myself... I have been given a new life by God, so definitely I will start again, with new dreams."

Harjot's father Kesar Singh said if his son gets another opportunity, he will "definitely go back to Ukraine for studies".

"Firstly, my son will try to recover and after that, he will think about what is to be done. No country is good or bad, it is a fight between two egos and not a fight between countries," he said.

His brother Prabhjot said, "He (Harjot) was discharged yesterday. He is doing fine but it will take time for him to recover properly."

Harjot was brought back to India by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a special flight earlier this month .

Amid the fierce Russian military offensive, the 31-year-old Indian student, along with his two friends, had boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv.

He was shot four times, including in his chest.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:35 PM IST