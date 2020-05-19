Indian Railways to resume services -- over 200 trains to ply daily from June 1

The novel coronavirus outbreak had brought in its wake a pan-India lockdown that is currently in its fourth phase.

Recently, the Indian Railways has begun running some special trains to help those stranded in various parts of the country return home. And while lockdown 4.0 has prohibited air travel and metros, it had not mentioned the railways.

On Tuesday, the Indian Railways gave more clarity on this topic, stating that passenger train services will resume from the beginning of June. Thus, from the 15 trains plying at present, from June 1, there will be over 200 trains available, and even non-AC coaches will be there.

In a tweet on Tuesday the Railway Ministry said that it was going to run 200 additional time table trains daily.

"These trains will be non-air-conditioned second class trains, and the booking for these trains will be available online," the Rail Ministry tweeted.

"Information on these trains will be made available soon," the post added.