Indian Railways to generate money by allowing co-branding of station names under non-fare revenue scheme

In yet another novel initiative to tap the potential of Railways and to maximise the revenue from Non–Fare Revenues (NFR), the Ministry of Railways have launched for the first time the concept of ‘Co-Branding of Railway Stations’.

Under this policy, the concerned license (brand owner) will be assigned the advertising right to only prefix or suffix its brand name or logo to the name of the railway station.

It is pertinent to mention that this scheme is purely a form of advertisement and does not tantamount to change in the name of the railway station.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the objective of the policy for Co-Branding of railway stations is to generate non–fare revenue. The idea is to permit the licensee (brand owner) to only prefix or suffix its brand name or logo to the name of the railway station and such brand name shall not exceed two words.

However, the Co-Branding shall not be permitted on the railway tickets, Public Reservation System (PRS), websites, route maps, in announcements through the Public Address Systems, on the Rail Display Network, amongst others, where the name of the railway station shall be its original name only.

The detailed policy guidelines on the above mentioned subject is available on the website www.indianrailways.gov.in.

The Salient features of the Policy on Co-Branding of Railway Stations are as follows:

1. Prefix or suffix the brand name (not more than 02 words) or logo to the name of the railway station.

2. Co-branding shall be permitted at all the places in the station building area wherever the name of the railway station is displayed & in the circulating area.

3. The scheme is open to Central and State government institutions, PSUs, as well as reputed private companies including banks/Financial entities, excluding advertising agencies.

4. The contract for Co-branding of stations shall be awarded through an open online tendering process (www.ireps.gov.in) for a period of 01 to 03 years.

5. Letting out of space is purely on a license basis.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:43 PM IST