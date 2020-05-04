Indian Railways says it is not selling tickets to migrants, charging standard fare in Shramik special trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has said that it is charging only standard fare in Shramik special trains from State Governments, which is just 15 per cent of the total cost incurred by Railways.

"Railways is charging only standard fare for this class from State Governments which is just 15 per cent of the total cost incurred by Railways. The Railways is not selling any tickets to migrants and is only boarding passengers based on lists provided by States," said sources from the Ministry of Railways.

The Railways is running Shramik special trains keeping berths empty in each coach to maintain social distancing, said sources adding the trains are returning empty from destinations under lock and key. Free food and bottled water is also being provided to the migrants by railways.