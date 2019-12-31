Indian Railways hikes passenger fares nationwide

Railway basic passenger fares were hiked on Tuesday on a pan-India basis.

News regarding the rationalisation of passenger fares and freight rates had been circulating for some time and now, we have the updated prices.

Suburban fares remain unchanged, ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares hiked by 1 paise/km of journey; effective from January one.

Mail and Express non-AC trains have had their per kilometer fake hiked by 2 paise, while AC Classes face a 4 paise per kilometer rise. Premium trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains are included in the fare hike.

In the Delhi-Kolkata Rajdhani which covers a distance of 1,447 km, for example, the hike at the rate of 4 paise per km will be around Rs 58.