Indian Rail Transport Day 2022: Here are some lesser-known facts about world's busiest rail line

Railway transportation is an important mode of transportation for the conveyance of people and goods. India has one of the largest railway networks in the world and it is a renowned transport system.

It is celebrated on April 16 after the first passenger train started its service 166 years ago on this day in 1853, covering a stretch of 33 km from Mumbai to Thane.

In March 2020, the national rail network comprised 126,366 km (78,520 miles) of track over a route of 67,368 km (41,861 miles) and 7,325 stations. It is one of the busiest networks in the world, transporting 8.086 billion passengers and 1.208 billion tonnes of freight annually. As of March 2020, IR's rolling stock consisted of 293,077 freight wagons, 76,608 passenger coaches and 12,729 locomotives.

Lesser known facts about Indian Railways:

1. India's Fast Train

The first train in India was the Red Hill Railway which ran from Red Hills to Chintadripet bridge in 1837. Sir Arthur Cotton was credited with building the train, which was mainly used for transporting granite.

2. India's Fastest Train

Vande Bharat Express is the fastest train in India with a speed of 180 km/hr, followed by Gatimaan express with a speed of 160km/hr.

3. Train with longest route

The Vivek Express running between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari covers 4286 km in around 82 hours and 30 minutes. This journey is not just the longest in India but in the entire subcontinent.

4. Longest Railway platform in India

The platform at Gorakhpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh is the world's longest station measuring a whopping 1366 m. The record was previously held by the platform at Kharagpur station in West Bengal at 1072 m.

5. First Electric Train in India

The first electric train in India ran on 3 February 1925 between Bombay Victoria Terminal and Kurla Harbour. Later, the electric line was extended to Nashik's Igatpuri district and then to Pune.

6. First Passenger Train in India

India's first passenger train started its service 166 years ago on 16 April 1853, covering a stretch of 33 km from Mumbai to Thane. The train carried 400 passengers. Interestingly, this day was also declared as a public holiday.

7. First Bullet Train in India

As per the National High-Speed Rail Corridor (NHSRCL) chairman and managing director Satish Agnihotri, the first bullet train in India will be operational in 2027 and trials will begin in 2026. The train will run from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, connecting various cities of Gujarat to Mumbai.

