Indian Rail Transport Day 2021: Lesser-known facts about Indian Railways

Railway transportation is an important mode of transportation for the conveyance of people and goods. India has one of the largest railway networks in the world and it is a renowned transport system.

It is celebrated on April 16 after the first passenger train started its service 166 years ago on this day in 1853, covering a stretch of 33 km from Mumbai to Thane.

There is an excellent frequency of trains and this is great for a country with our population. Indian Railways is the primary operator of rail operations throughout the country.

Lesser known facts about Indian Railways:

1. India's Fast Train

The first train in India was the Red Hill Railway which ran from Red Hills to Chintadripet bridge in 1837. Sir Arthur Cotton was credited with building the train, which was mainly used for transporting granite.

2. India's Fastest Train

The New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi is currently India's Fastest train, reaching a maximum speed of 150 kmph. However, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the newly launched Train 18, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai can reach speeds as high as 200 kmph.

3. Train with longest route

The Vivek Express running between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari covers 4286 km in around 82 hours and 30 minutes. This journey is not just the longest in India but in the entire subcontinent.

4. Longest Railway platform in India

The platform at Gorakhpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh is the world's longest station measuring a whopping 1366 m. The record was previously held by the platform at Kharagpur station in West Bengal at 1072 m.

5. First Electric Train in India

The first electric train in India ran on 3 February 1925 between Bombay Victoria Terminal and Kurla Harbour. Later, the electric line was extended to Nashik's Igatpuri district and then to Pune.

6. First Passenger Train in India

India's first passenger train started its service 166 years ago on 16 April 1853, covering a stretch of 33 km from Mumbai to Thane. The train carried 400 passengers. Interestingly, this day was also declared as a public holiday.

7. First Bullet Train in India

The first bullet train in India will be launched in 2022 by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The train will run from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, connecting various cities of Gujarat to Mumbai.