Indian policy expert Abhijnen Rej condemns BJP government, says won't advise state or lecture in GoI institutions anymore

Abhijnan Rej, an expert in Indian foreign policy and defence strategy has taken to Twitter to express his disappointment with the current political scenario and the protests taking place all over India.
He took to Twitter to announce that he will no longer write on Indian foreign and strategic policy under the current government. He said that his conscience doesn’t allow him to do it anymore.
Though Abhijnan did not explicitly write what exactly has moved him to such an extent that he is self-sabotaging his work, his tweets came after yesterday’s violent attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students.
Dozens of masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening and went about attacking teachers, students and vandalizing hostels, leaving many wounded.
Abhijnan has said that he will not take any lectures where at any “GoI-institution sponsored by any of the ministries (external affairs & defence).”
He also said that he will no longer give any “formal or informal advice to any GoI branch that has sought so in the past.”
Abhijnana said that his decision is only a “small gesture in face of what we are facing today.”
It is being alleged that the attacks were carried out by ABVP and RSS-backed goons, the attackers are also being said are not from the university. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and several other students have suffered severe injuries and have been admitted to hospitals.
