Indian-origin US Lawmaker gets threat messages, 'Go back to India'

Indian-origin US Lawmaker Pramila Jayapal gets threat messages, 'Go back to India' | AP

Indian-American Congressperson, Pramila Jayapal, on Thursday, revealed that she has been receiving abusive and hate messages over the phone from a male called, who even asked her to go back to India.

Taking to Twitter, Jayapal shared a series of five such audio messages, portions of which have been redacted because of obscene and abusive content.

The male caller can be heard threatening Chennai-born Jayapal with dire consequences. In one instance, she is also being asked to go back to her country of origin.

The 55-year-old captioned her post, "Typically, political figures don't show their vulnerability. I chose to do so here because we cannot accept violence as our new norm. We also cannot accept the racism and sexism that underlies and propels so much of this violence."

pic.twitter.com/DAuwwtWt7B — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 8, 2022

Jayapal is the first-ever Indian-American Congressperson representing Seattle in the US House of Representatives.

Earlier this summer, a man with a pistol had shown up outsider her residence in Seattle. The accused, identified as Brett Forsell, was arrested later.

This isn't the first incident of hate crime against the Indian-American community in the US. Recently, on September 1, another Indian-American man was racially abused by a compatriot in California. The man hurled racist remarks such as the person is a 'dirty Hindu', and a 'disgusting dog'.

In August this year, four Indian-American women were racially abused and smacked by a Mexican-American woman in Texas, hurling racist comments and said that they are 'ruining' America and should 'go back to India'.