Indian Olympic Association to constitute ad-hoc panel to conduct WFI polls |

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday said they will constitute an ad-hoc committee to conduct elections of the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation and to manage the day-to-day affairs of WFI.

This is breaking news, further details awaited