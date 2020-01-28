Indian Navy MR Admit cards released at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in; Download directly from here

The Indian Navy has released its Matric Recruit (MR) Admit card for 2020 for the candidates who applied for the October 2020 batch of MR posts. Candidates can view and download the admit cards from their official website- https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

According to the website, the admit cards will be available on the website and can be downloaded from January 28 to February 7, 2020.

Candidates can view and download the Matric Recruit (MR) Admit card for 2020 directly from here- https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/account/login

Further details with regards to the Indian Navy MR exam will be available on the candidates admit card.

The exam will be conducted online and the test will be divided into two sections, namely Math & Science and General Knowledge.

The candidates will have to answer 50 multiple choice questions carrying 1 mark each. The time to be allotted for completing the test will be 30 minutes. The MR test level for this exam is Class 10.

The candidates will have to carefully choose their answers as the test has negative marking for each wrong answer. One-fourth of the marks (0.25) will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Further, the Indian navy has called for unmarried males for 400 open posts of Matric Recruit sailors. The selection process is based on the state-wise merit performance of the candidates in the online test, the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and their fitness level in the medical examinations.