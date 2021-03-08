Indian Navy deploys woman on warships after 25-year hiatus

To mark the International Women's Day, the Indian Navy has deployed four women officers on the warships after a hiatus of almost 25 years. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the Navy looks forward to come up with more roles said sources.

The service has deployed the women on India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and fleet tanker INS Shakti, the last when the Navy had deployed women was back in 1990s revealed a source on grounds of anonymity. In a short-lived experiment, women from the navy’s logistics and medical branches were deployed on fleet tanker INS Jyoti in 1997.

Another official said that, “Two women officers each have been assigned duties aboard INS Vikramaditya and INS Shakti. The numbers will only increase in the coming years with future warships having separate berthing facilities for women”.

One of the two women officers said, “They say women can’t have it all. But I would say dare to be different. The Indian Navy gave me the opportunity to be different and to dare”.