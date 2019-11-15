Indian national arrested for attempting to rape in Nepal

An Indian national was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a girl in Nepal's Dhading district, police said here on Friday.

The 30-year-old accused, a resident of Ayodhya town in Uttar Pradesh, was on a business trip to Dhading, police said.

The man deals in clothes, they said.

The man was arrested from Gajuri area of Dhading for attempting to rape a 21-year-old Nepali girl, police said.

In another incident, a Nepali man was arrested from Kailali district for illegally possessing Indian currency.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried a search on the house of Motiram Jaishi and seized Indian currency worth Rs 1.25 million from a plastic bucket buried in his garden.

As per preliminary investigations, the man fled India after stealing the money, police said, without revealing any further detail.