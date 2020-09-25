'Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices': PM Modi, President Kovind and others mourn SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday, leaving behind legions of fans, friends and family. Following his demise in a Chennai hospital, tributes have flooded social media. Amongst others, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu had tweeted their condolences. As Prime Minister Modi put it, the "cultural world" had now become "a lot poorer".

"With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

"In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers," write President Kovind.