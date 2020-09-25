'Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices': PM Modi, President Kovind and others mourn SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday, leaving behind legions of fans, friends and family. Following his demise in a Chennai hospital, tributes have flooded social media. Amongst others, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu had tweeted their condolences. As Prime Minister Modi put it, the "cultural world" had now become "a lot poorer".
"With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.
"In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers," write President Kovind.
Political leaders, both at the Centre and at the state level have lamented "void" that Balasubrahmanyam's death had created. "Shri. SP Balasubrahmanyam is no more. He recognised @AkashvaniAIR as his first guru as he taught himself music by listening to great singers on the radio. His devotional renderings were as popular as his film songs. Donated his ancestral home for a Vedic school. Condolences," wrote Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"Grieved to hear of the passing of a true legend of music, SP Balasubrahmanyam. His golden voice will be remembered for generations. Condolences to his family, many admirers and colleagues in the music industry," wrote Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)