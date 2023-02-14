Indian military getting future ready 'with complete indigenous systems in 8-10 years'

India is developing highly sophisticated and accurate indigenous systems for fighting future wars, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said on Tuesday.

“With the kind of ecosystem we have and the capability civil defence industries have, we would be able to fight future wars with complete indigenous systems in eight to 10 years,” he said on the sidelines of Aero India 2023.

The indigenous systems would integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning processes into the weaponry, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said.

The army aims to empower the infantry by increasing situational awareness, providing better surveillance systems and small arms weapon systems, and enhancing fighting capabilities at night. “When it comes to the armoured corps, we’re looking at future-ready tanks with better protection systems. For the corps of artillery, the army wants mountain guns to engage long-range targets with precision,” the army chief explained.

What Russia-Ukraine war taught the world

Pande said the Russia-Ukraine conflict “has brought out the fact that it is important to be self-reliant in niche technologies to fight future wars”.

Meanwhile, the UK said it is committed to making its biggest capability transfer in history as part of the UK-India plan to co-create a jet engine to Indian specifications. “This is not like other platforms where India would have to seek permissions to export either,” Alex Chalk, UK minister for defence procurement, said at the Aero India show.

India to enter elite list of nations

Currently five nations have this (jet engine) technology. “India will be the sixth and it will be a sovereign make-in-India capability. The UK already has a headstart on it and spent two years in intensive work, including the concept phase,” Chalk said.

India is an important pillar of the rules-based order and to achieve that it needs military capability, the UK minister said. “That is the context for this significant step we are taking in India.

"The Rolls Royce deal would be a pivotal moment in the UK-India relationship. Rolls Royce’s civil capability in India can be used to help accelerate the progress on the military side. If the Rolls Royce deal goes ahead, the sky’s the limit in terms of future jet engine technology,” he said.

With UK’s participation and India’s move to be self-reliant, India’s defence exports are primed to more than treble from the current $1. 5 billion to $5 billion by 2024-25.

