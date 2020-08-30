Indian journalist Neha Dixit wins One Young World's Journalist of the Year award

Indian investigative journalist Neha Dixit has won One Young World's Journalist of the Year award for 2020.
Neha is among five journalists across the world who have made it to the list of winners.
As of now, Neha has won several international and national journalism awards in 13 years of her career, including the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Woman Journalist (2016) and the CPJ International Press Freedom Award (2019).
She is an alumnus of AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Milia and has reported for several media organizations like - Al Jazeera, Outlook magazine, Smithsonian magazine, Foreign Policy, The Caravan, The New York Times as an independent journalist.
After her story on "sexual violence and mass rapes during the Muzaffarnagar sectarian violence in 2013", she had to face life and rape threats.
Other names in the One Young World list include -
Ben Hunte, BBC, UK
Hamoud Al-Mousa, Syria
Kiki Mordi, Nigeria
Paola Ramos, Vice, United States
These five winners were selected by a panel of international journalists and broadcasters from a shortlist of 15 young journalists from around the world.
The winners will be presented with the award at the One Young World 2021 Summit taking place in Munich, 23-26 April.
The awards were created to identify and promote the world’s most impactful journalists. It honours five young leaders - aged 35 and under - who have been judged on the positive social impact of their work.
