Indian Idol fame Farmani Naaz sings Hindu prayer 'Har Har Shambhu', Muslim body calls it 'against Islam'

Farmani Naaz had recently released the music video on YouTube after which Ulema of Deoband slammed the Indian Idol fame for singing the Shiva bhajan. Responding to the matter, here's what Naaz told media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
Instagram Farmani Naaz

YouTube based singer Farmani Naaz triggered a controversy for singing a Shiv Bhajan for her audience. The Ulema of Deoband got furious over her recent release 'Har Har Shambhu.' The Muslim body slammed the singer's behaviour as 'against Islam.'

In a befitting reply to the claim by the Ulema, the Indian Idol fame reminded people that an artist has no religion and he/she is likely to lend voice to all kinds of melodies.

Watch Farmani Naaz singing the Hindu prayer:

To the unversed, Farmani Naaz appeared on the singing show in 2020. Now, she is popular among fans and followers on social media. Earlier, Naaz was also spotted singing 'Ghumungi Hardiwar', a song attributed to a Hindu religious site.

