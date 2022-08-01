Indian Idol fame Farmani Naaz sings Hindu prayer 'Har Har Shambhu', Muslim body calls it 'against Islam'

Instagram Farmani Naaz

YouTube based singer Farmani Naaz triggered a controversy for singing a Shiv Bhajan for her audience. The Ulema of Deoband got furious over her recent release 'Har Har Shambhu.' The Muslim body slammed the singer's behaviour as 'against Islam.'

In a befitting reply to the claim by the Ulema, the Indian Idol fame reminded people that an artist has no religion and he/she is likely to lend voice to all kinds of melodies.

Watch Farmani Naaz singing the Hindu prayer:

To the unversed, Farmani Naaz appeared on the singing show in 2020. Now, she is popular among fans and followers on social media. Earlier, Naaz was also spotted singing 'Ghumungi Hardiwar', a song attributed to a Hindu religious site.