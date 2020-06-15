Indian High Commission officials released after MEA issues demarche to Pakistan's Charge d'affaires

On Monday, several hours after going missing in Pakistan's Islamabad, two officials of the Indian High Commission to Pakistan have now been released. The duo had reportedly been arrested on Monday morning and reports suggest that they had been in the custody of the Pakistani Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).
News agency ANI quoted sources to report that the two had now been released, and that they were back at the Indian mission.
This comes in the wake of a meeting Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The MEA had summoned the Pakistan diplomat after the disappearance of the Indian officials.
News agency ANI had quoted sources to report at the time that the official had been issued demarche over the reported arrests. India had made it clear that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian diplomatic officials. As per the demarche India had also communicated that it was the responsibility of the Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety and security of the diplomatic personnel.
Incidentally, this news comes in the wake of an incident where the vehicle of India's Charge d'affaires in Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia was tailed by an ISI member.
ANI had also reported that ISI had increased their presence around Ahluwalia's Islamabad residence.
(With inputs from agencies)
