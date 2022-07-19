e-Paper Get App

Indian High Commission officials meet Director of Indian Visa Centre in Sri Lanka injured in 'unprovoked attack'

The Indian High Commission in a tweet said the relations between the people of India and Sri Lanka have always been cordial and friendly.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
A senior Indian government official posted in Sri Lanka sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault | Photo: ANI

Indian High Commission officials on Tuesday met Vivek Varma, an Indian national and Director of the Indian Visa Centre, who sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault last night near Colombo.

“Officials of @IndiainSL met in the morning Mr. Vivek Varma, an Indian national and Director of Indian Visa Center, who sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault last night near #Colombo. Matter brought to attention of authorities in #SriLanka,” tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A senior Indian government official posted in Sri Lanka sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault, the Indian High Commission here said on Tuesday as it urged its nationals to remain aware of the latest developments in the island nation and plan their movements and activities accordingly.

"In the current situation, #Indian nationals in #SriLanka are requested to remain aware of latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities. You may contact us when required," it said.

The matter has been brought to the attention of the Sri Lankan authorities, it said.

Wickremesinghe, who was sworn-in as the acting president on Friday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and then to Singapore from where he resigned in the face of public revolt against his government's mishandling of the country's economy, imposed the emergency as protests demanding his resignation continued in most parts of the country.

Wickremesinghe, who is contesting the election, has defended imposing emergency, saying it was required in Sri Lanka in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.

He has asked the security forces not to allow violent anti-government protests ahead of the presidential election on Wednesday.

Read Also
Govt calls all-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis; Jaishankar to brief MPs
article-image

